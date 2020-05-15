Springfield police send rape kits for testing through statewide initiative to handle backlog

Sexual assault survivors in Springfield might soon have more information about what happened to them. The Springfield Police Department sent more rape kits to be tested in an out-of-state lab today, partnering with the Missouri Attorney General's Office.

The 30 rape kits from SPD are heading to a lab in Virginia for testing. It's a part of an initiative that's aimed at handling a statewide backlog of untested kits to give victims back their power, and bring their attackers to justice.

The Missouri Attorney General appointed Judge M. Keithley Williams to head the SAFE Kit Initiative.

She said every rape kit contains evidence and a story.

"It's an individual's life, perhaps, impacted by a traumatic experience," Williams said.

In December 2019, the A-G's office announced there were nearly 7,000 rape kits across the state that had not been tested. That means 7-thousand victims did not have answers about their assault.

"One untested rape kit is too many. We had over 200," said Lt. Culley Wilson with the Springfield Police Department.

Lt. Wilson said one reason for SPD's own backlog was the fact that the department did not automatically test every rape kit. Now it does, which he says gives survivors more opportunities to press charges.

"If the victim wants to do something then, great, if they want to do something later, we'll have that available compared to how we did it in the past," Wilson said.

He hopes that policy change will prevent another backup. For now, SPD has about 170 kits left to test, with possible attackers who might be prosecuted.

"We want to do that as soon as possible and try to bring a suspect to justice. The most important thing out of all this is the victims of these crimes," Wilson said.

The statewide initiative also includes a tracking system so police and survivors can follow the testing process. The Victim Center's Brandi Bartel said that information can be empowering.

"A lot of times, victims are just kind of hanging out in the dark and not sure what the status is of their case," Bartel said.

There are now two victim advocates embedded within the Springfield Police Department that help with sexual and domestic violence cases. One is from The Victim Center and one is from Harmony House.

"We want to put it to where the victim is back in control. We do care about this, we do," he said.

These experts said every kit needs to be tested, because every victim has a story worth telling.

"Hopefully if we can do nothing more, but to bring closure for individuals to give them information that they might find useful in their recovery and their survival of this traumatic experience," said Williams.

This is the third time the Springfield Police Department has sent kits off for testing in partnership with the SAFE Kit Initiative.

Lt. Wilson said it takes about 60 days to get the results back and then victims can decide how to move forward with their case.

For more on the initiative, click HERE.