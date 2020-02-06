Springfield police seek missing teen, issue endangered person advisory

The Springfield Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for missing 15-year-old Tanesha Zakara Hicks.

Hicks was last seen walking away from her home in the 2100 block of W. Brower around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say Hicks is on the autism spectrum and has the mental and emotional equivalent of a 5-year-old.

Hicks is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 260 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and she was last seen wearing a blue bandana, black t-shirt, black leggings, and black/blue/white Nike running shoes.

Hicks has pierced ears and was wearing hoop earrings. She responds to the name of “Daphne Hicks.”

If you have any information, contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1786.