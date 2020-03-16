Springfield chief of police reacts to overnight shooting, death of officer

Police say a gunman shot three civilians, a Springfield police officer and then himself after an overnight attack inside a Springfield convenience store.

It happened late Sunday night at the Kum and Go on east Chestnut Expressway. Police say Joaquin S. Roman, 31, burst into the store and opened fire killing Troy Rapp, Shannon Perkins, and Matthew Hicks-Morris.

Troy Rapp, 57-year-old man, worked at the Kum and Go. Shannon Perkins, a 46-year-old man, worked for WCA Waste Corporation. Matthew Hicks-Morris, a 22-year-old man, who was a customer in the store.

One other still unidentified civilian is in critical condition.

Springfield police officer Christopher Walsh was shot when he got to the store, before Roman shot and killed himself. Officer Walsh later died at a Springfield hospital.

Police Chief Paul Williams only spoke to reporters for a few minutes Monday morning, but that was more than enough time to see and feel the pain his department is experiencing over Officer Walsh's death.

The words were difficult for Chief Paul Williams to deliver for the first time in his 10-year career in Springfield.

"Officer Christopher Walsh suffered a fatal gunshot wound and passed away at the hospital," Williams said.

Speaking to reporters just hours after one of his officers died in a gas station shooting, Williams took the podium and didn't want to go beyond just the terrible facts.

"It's way too early," Williams said.

A string of reported shootings across southeast Springfield late Sunday night led up to Walsh's death, ultimately leading to the Kum & Go near E. Chestnut and Highway 65.

"Officer Josiah Overton and Officer Christopher Walsh were first to arrive and were immediately fired upon by the suspect," Williams said.

Both officers were hit.

"Officer Josiah Overton sustained non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital," Williams said.

Officer Overton has been with SPD for two years.

Officer Walsh joined the force in 2016. He was from Springfield. He went to Glendale High School before going through an EMT program at Ozarks Technical Community College.

"Officer Walsh was with SPD for three and a half years and was a U.S. Army veteran who remained active in the Army Reserves," Williams said.

Officer Walsh's Army supervisor said this is an emotional time and sent KY3 News a statement.

1st Sgt. Jason Vazquez wrote: "The 428th Transportation Company family is completely heartbroken by the loss of one of its members. Sgt. Christopher Walsh was not only a great husband and father, but an outstanding leader and Soldier."

Officer Walsh was 32 years old. He leaves behind a wife and daughter, and a chief now leading a department that is faced with the kind of tragedy it hasn't seen in decades.

"Both of these officers showed significant bravery and were heroic in their actions," Williams said.

Williams said police are continuing to look for information about why this shooting happened. If you know anything, call the Springfield Police Department or Crimestoppers.