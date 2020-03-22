Springfield playgrounds to close, but parks and trails remain open

Starting Monday, March 23, all Springfield-Greene County Park Board playgrounds, play equipment and high-density gathering areas are closed until further notice, to help prevent spread of COVID-19.

Director of Parks Bob Belote said the decision was made in partnership with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

"We know this is very tough news for families with children, but unfortunately it’s absolutely critical for the health and safety of our community," said Belote. "We’ve seen very high volume at our playgrounds this weekend, and we know the virus can live on plastic and metal surfaces for hours. At this point, keeping the playgrounds open poses just too much of a health risk for our park visitors."

Aside from playgrounds, outdoor parks and trails, including Ozark Greenways trails, remain open and are following normal hours. In accordance with the City of Springfield’s March 17 announcement that all gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited through April 1, parks visitors may not gather in groups larger than 10. All visitors are advised to follow CDC prevention guidelines, including frequent handwashing, staying at least six feet from others, avoiding touching your face, covering coughs and sneezes and staying home while sick.

Numerous Park Board facilities are closed and events are canceled to control spread of COVID-19.