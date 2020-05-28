Springfield parents react to Springfield Public Schools options for summer school

After months of schools being closed due to the coronavirus, parents of the Springfield School District had a decision to make and for some, it was an easy one.

"I think it's very beneficial for her to be in an in-class, in-person learning setting because it's so vital in her stage of learning that she gets to be in person and active, and socialize with friends," said Cherish Kelley.

Cherish Kelley wasn't the only parent to feel this way.

"I think parents with special needs kids or parents that work full time, getting their kids back into a more normal routine is really really important," said Jessi Rossi.

"Our goal is to make parents feel comfortable by offering as many options as possible," said Stephen Hall.

District spokesman Stephen Hall says high school classes will only be offered online only and parents of elementary and junior high students have the option of a virtual, or real classroom.

"We are spreading out the seated options for summer learning in July over 23 elementary sites and 4 middle school sites so that allows us to leave class sizes small," said Hall.

Still, not every Springfield parent is ready for the classrooms to reopen.

"We aren't doing summer school this year, we normally do it, we have done it in the past, but this year we are just concerned about the coronavirus and just trying to stick with what the health department is advising and just keeping everyone home this year," said Sarah Allen.

Allen says while she prefers to be able to send her kids to in-person learning, she just doesn't know what things will look like come July or how many cases will be present in the area.

"We just want to keep our family as safe as possible and if that means missing out on things that we normally do then that's, unfortunately, the season we are in," said Allen.

Stephen Hall also said teachers had the option to sign up to teach this summer, it was not mandatory.