Springfield organizations need more hotel rooms for at-risk homeless population

Right now there are zero cases of coronavirus among the homeless in Springfield. Health experts want to keep it that way, especially because the homeless could be more vulnerable to contracting and spreading the disease.

"If this gets into the homeless population, it will spread because they don't have the opportunities that we do to quarantine or isolate," said Kelly Harris.

Harris is the director for Safe-To-Sleep, an emergency, overnight shelter for homeless women.

"We have folks of all ages, all different life situations that they just find themselves in a spot where they don't have any place to go," she said.

Any given night, 35 women typically stay with volunteers in a gym. That was, before the coronavirus pandemic.

"To keep everyone safe and healthy, we can't have that many people in a gymnasium obviously," Harris said.

Now, 14 women that normally are safe with Harris and her volunteers are staying in hotels.

Harris said, for someone who doesn't have a home, sheltering in place is nearly impossible.

The Community Partnership of the Ozarks has developed a COVID-19 Task Force to find ways to try to avoid a potential spread.

"Homelessness increases vulnerability to COVID-19," said Michelle Garand.

Garand is the Vice President of Affordable Housing and Homeless Prevention. She said CPO has found day shelters, set up showers and is now offering hotels for the the most vulnerable of the homeless.

"Emergency shelter is that critical piece of the entire protection and containment process," she said.

Garand said there are 105 hyper-vulnerable homeless people staying in hotels right now. That includes the elderly, women who are pregnant, those who have pre-existing medical conditions or limited access to medical care.

Eighty rooms are available, Garand said, but that's simply not enough.

"There are many individuals who are unsheltered, living on the streets that need to be contained and quarantined," she said.

CPO wants to extend the service through the month of May, and nearly double the number of rooms to 150.

In order to do that, it needs more money to pay for them, and more hotels to offer the rooms at discounted weekly prices.

"Even if we can't shelter them, how can we protect this population because they're not going to, they don't have the opportunities that we do," Harris said.