Springfield officer injured in line of duty kept peace at city's recent protests

We know how strained relationships are right now between police and the people they're trusted to protect. It could take some time to find out what a man's motive was Tuesday morning, but clearly there was anger involved. No word yet if the incident was related to the protests of police brutality.

Officer Mark Priebe - Courtesy Springfield Police Department

But, it's a question that has been top of mind for many in the community.

Here in Springfield, the protests remained mostly peaceful. Officer Priebe worked to keep them that way. Then days later, police say he was purposefully rammed by a man driving an SUV in front of police headquarters.

Roy Burns, an African American man says he just had to ask as he walked past the police tape and investigators outside Springfield PD, if this was related to recent protests? Investigators do not yet know the answer to that. It is under investigation. Burns says he hopes things will de-escalate before any more violence is done anywhere.

"All over, they got to get them out of there, send them on their way. If an officer kills someone and they relieve him of his duty here for something, he can go to another county and get hired right back. No. You done it, it's a wrap, you can't go get a job packing a gun no more... a desk job, that's it, you blew it, I'm sorry," said Burns.

Burns says he can understand the anger some people have toward police right now, but stressed doing something like this is never the way to approach it.

"A lot of stuff has been swept under the carpet and now it's coming to the forefront where the public is seeing it, the public is outraged, they are tired of it. But let's take it in the courtroom, let the judge make the decision," Burns said. He said the violence is uncalled for and getting out of hand.

The victim in this incident is a local hero: 24-year police veteran Mark Priebe, who has been with SPD for 21 years. Recently Priebe posted on Facebook after working local protests against police brutality saying in part, "I didn't realize I would feel so much hate from some people who didn't even know me but only judged me for being in uniform."

But in the same post, he also told about an African American family who came up during the protest and the child hugged him so the mom could take a picture. About that, he said "This young child didn't see me as his enemy, but as someone to protect him."

"People, if you going to protest, protest peacefully. Quit looting, quit burning up stuff because you are only burning up your own neighborhood. Stop it. Be smart, use your mouth, it's a lot easier."

Officer Priebe is in serious condition. His family and friends tell us he has a spinal cord injury, he's in ICU, has a surgery tonight, and was told he will likely never walk again. His friends also tell he us he is a man of strong faith, and they are praying for his recovery and asking for your prayers.

Officer Priebe is also heavily involved in Special Olympics, and was chosen in 2019 to run the torch for them.