Springfield nurse honored on Tonight Show by Jimmy Fallon

When Strafford native and Cox South Nurse Marti Miller took a selfie in front of 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York recently she had no idea that soon she'd actually be appearing on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

But on Thursday night there she was, visiting with Fallon via Zoom as part of a segment the Tonight Show was running to celebrate this weekend's big holiday.

"Since Mother's Day is coming up we want to do something special for moms out there especially moms working on the front lines in health care," Fallon announced.

The producers chose Marti as one of the six moms to be surprised by a video call from Fallon.

"My name is Marti Miller and I am from Springfield, Missouri and I am a trauma nurse," Miller said as her face popped up on national T.V. and Fallon suddenly popped up on an adjoining screen to greet her.

"Let me tell you what I know about you," Fallon said. "You used up all your vacation days to come to New York City for three weeks to work in one of our hospitals. Oh, Marti!! I have one more thing. Our friends at Samsung would like to give you a check for $25,000!!"

"Oh my gosh!" Marti exclaimed as she clutched her heart in excitement.

Marti was so shocked that she later told her father, "Dad, I think that at some point he gave me some money but I don't know because after I saw him it just became very surreal."

But the national TV appearance hasn't been the only surreal moment for Marti, who spent 21 straight days working 13 hour shifts at the Woodhull Medical Center in Brooklyn at the very center of the coronavirus pandemic.

She was one of about 300 replacements bused in to a 350-bed facility that was down to just seven employees.

"When we got there every single floor in that hospital had been converted to an ICU," Marti said. "Every single patient was a vented patient. It was sickness that I'd never seen before. Most of these patients did not survive. I could not believe that we had that kind of influx of sick people in the United States. It was overwhelming."

Marti experienced fatigue, helplessness and frustration during that trip but said the worst part was being the only person at the bedside of a critically ill patient with family members not allowed in the room.

She told the story of one of her few surviving patients who finally got to call his mom.

"He said, 'Hi Mom!' and she just screamed and cried," Marti recalled. "You could tell she had no idea that he was better or that he was alive.

Now back home in Springfield Marti hopes that a New York-sized outbreak never makes it way to the midwest.

"I have confidence in our community," Marti said. "But I don't know that we could manage that kind of volume and that kind of sickness."