Springfield movie fans excited, cautious over AMC's planned July reopening

The parking lots are empty and the doors are locked at movie theaters around Springfield.

AMC Springfield 11, the Alamo Draft House and Regal College Station haven't re-opened since the stay-at-home orders went into effect more than two months ago.

"The public safety part is a concern but I want our theaters to be successful," said Springfield resident, Merry Fidler.

Merry Fidler enjoys going to the movies and she hopes AMC Theaters' news this week will mean a return to the cinema with safety in place.

CNBC reported Tuesday that AMC expects to reopen the majority of its theaters by mid July.

AMC might leave some of its theaters closed for good, but the company hasn't said which ones yet.

"I already think a lot about what things happen in my seat before I sit in it," said Fidler. "So I hope they do some disinfecting and maybe masks."

AMC said its reopening plan will call for limited seating and precautionary measures.

AMC is one of the world’s largest chains. The company’s revenue fell 22% and the company’s lost more than $2 billion in the last few months, according to CNBC.

"I want their employees to make money and I care about the movies but I guess they'll have to open at sometime. We have no idea when this will be over," said Springfield resident, Ally Jeppsen.

Ally Jeppsen said she's more worried about the smaller movie theaters like the Moxie Cinema.

"It has a special place in my heart," said Jeppsen. "I'm worried about them. I'm sure they're being a little more cautious because than bigger theaters. They have smaller theaters so I'm sure social distancing will be difficult for them to achieve. I really hope they can pull through."