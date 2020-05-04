Springfield martial arts business disappointed over new reopening rules

As businesses reopen in Missouri Monday, the limitations have many disappointed.

Brothers participate in lesson at Martial Arts USA.

Martial Arts USA in Springfield opened once again Monday. On Thursday, Springfield and Greene County leaders announced gyms could open, but no classes.

Despite Zoom classes, Martial Arts USA lost more than 40 students during the shutdown, which they say results in $6,000 a month in lost revenue. Owners Jeff and Heather Cvitak say trying to fit the 300 students in each week for private lessons is impossible, even with 15 minutes lessons. They fear they will lose more students.

They had a plan to reopen, with semi-private classes, four students upstairs and eight students downstairs, keeping everyone at safe distances and doing lots of cleaning. But so far, that's not allowed, and they fear what a few more weeks of no classes could mean.

"There is the real possibility that our school won't be around whenever this is all done," said Heather Cvitak, Martial Arts USA co-owner. "25 years of hard work, gone. All these students that are 4 months from black belt, 6 months from black belt, try telling that to a kid that's worked three and a half years to get their black belt. That's the reality for us."

Cvitak says she has been communicating with Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director Clay Goddard since Friday. The health department released this statement to KY3 News.

"We’ve received a lot of helpful feedback and are looking at the potential of recommending a modification to the Order if it can be done without compromising the public’s health. Like all public spaces where people gather, gyms and fitness centers are places where viral illnesses—including COVID-19—can spread. And the shared weights, shared stretching areas, and heavy breathing are all concerns. The decision to prohibit fitness classes and other similar activities that would bring groups together in a congregate setting for a period of time, was based on this public health concern. That said, we know that the coronavirus is not found in sweat and it’s coughing or sneezing [onto others or onto nearby exercise equipment] that we’re concerned about. We are always open to input and have been having meaningful discussions with some local gyms / activity centers about their plans to provide information to their class members about vigilant cleaning, hand sanitizer stations, and admonitions to members to stay home when sick. We will provide additional information as it is available."

How New Order Works:

No businesses may provide any business or non-business activity that enhances the risk of the spread of a communicable disease by bringing groups of people together, including but not limited to:

*Entertainment, movies, concerts and other live performances, dancing, billiards and pool;

*Exhibitions and museums;

*Contact sports, fitness or other classes (gyms follow other guidelines), playgrounds;

*Conferences and seminars;

*Bars, nightclubs and brewery taprooms.

*Religious services except as permitted below;