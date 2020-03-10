Springfield man wins $1 million through MoLottery scratch ticket

A Springfield man is the latest person to win $1 million through the Missouri Lottery's 50x Lucky scratch-off ticket.

Jeffrey Cunningham bought the ticket at the Kum & Go at 4020 W. Battlefield Street recently, according to a MoLottery news release.

Cunningham's ticket revealed one of the game's top prizes.

"I had to look at it a couple of times," Cunningham said in the release.

Cunningham plans to use some of the winnings to buy a house.

MoLottery awarded more than $42.8 million in prizes to players in Greene County from July 2018 through June 2019.