Springfield man sentenced for striking pedestrian while driving drunk

Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson announces that William Jeremiah Shelton, 44, of Springfield, Missouri was sentenced on Friday, February 28, 2020 for striking a pedestrian while driving drunk.

The crash took place around 1:45 PM on Sunday, September 2, 2018. Shelton lost control of his vehicle while attempting a turn left from Sunshine onto Fort at a high rate of speed, causing his vehicle to hop a pedestrian crossing island.

The victim, who had been waiting to cross the street, was struck by Shelton’s vehicle and pinned to the traffic light pole. The victim suffered severe injuries, including an amputated leg, two broken femurs, and a crushed pelvis.

Police found Shelton on scene next to his vehicle. He told officers and witnesses that he was intoxicated. His blood alcohol contact was found to be .289%. Shelton had two prior convictions for driving while intoxicated.

Shelton pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated causing serious physical injury, a felony offense. Shelton was sentenced by The Honorable David Jones to seven years the Missouri Department of Corrections, the maximum amount for the offense.

Judge Jones also imposed restitution to the victim of over $29,000. This case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Paul Rebar. It was investigated by the Springfield Police Department and Detective Mark Priebe was the lead investigator assigned to the case.