Springfield man reflects on attending Super Bowl IV, 50 years of being a Chiefs fan

A 50-year wait for another Super Bowl run is particularly special for a Chiefs fan in Springfield, who said he became a part of Chiefs Kingdom 50 years ago, at Super Bowl IV.

Michael Meyer's love affair with the Kansas City Chiefs began 50 years ago.

"I had no idea I'd be loyal this long. I have. They're just my team no matter what they do," Meyer said.

It sparked with a chance meeting at Super Bowl IV.

"I said, I wanna go to the super bowl. Of course, I was in college, I didn't have money for tickets, how was I gonna get a ticket?" Meyer recalled.

He'd been a football fanatic for most of his life, and said he was studying at Tulane University when that big game rolled into New Orleans.

Meyer, 18-years old at the time, said he got to the stadium before sunrise, and said he asked food vendors to let him work for free, just to get inside for the game.

"I started around dawn. We set up his hamburger stand. He had one other employee. We got it all set up and I lifted boxes and everything, anything he wanted me to do," Meyer said.

He said he labored for just about five hours, got into the game, without a ticket and found a spot to stand.

"I figured if things got exciting, most people would stand anyway. We were right at the top," he said.

Meyer had no ticket, and no seat, but ended up near a pack of Chiefs fans. He said they invited him to be a part of their group, and made room for him in their row.

Even though Meyer can't remember every play or even the exact score of that game, he does remember the fans he became friends with.

"Just thinking about it kind of cracks me up, just kindness on their part," he said.

Those fans, that game, changed everything for this man.

"I said, 'This is gonna be my team.' By golly. I said, 'Maybe I'll see them again in a Super Bowl, I'm just gonna follow them and follow all the players and everything.' Here, 50 years passes, they're finally going again," Meyer said.

A loyalty and a love that's lasted a lifetime.

Meyer said, of course, he's hoping for a Chiefs win Sunday, but said he's just happy to see his team back in the Super Bowl.