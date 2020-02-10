Springfield man enters guilty plea in death of adoptive mother

A Greene County judge accepted a man's second-degree murder plea to in the death of his adoptive mother in February of 2018.

Connor Cox, 21, faced a first-degree murder charged and armed criminal action in the death of Angela Cox, 53. Judge David Jones sentenced him to life in prison.

Greene County deputies say they located the younger Cox in a stolen Toyota RAV in Taney County. Deputies say Angela Cox's husband found her shot to death in the couple's home at 4026 East Whitehall. Cox had advised deputies that his wife's car was missing.

Cox told investigators he just walked into the office and shot his mother due to her "always being down" and being in pain, so he thought he would, "end that." Cox said his actions were most of the reason for her pain.

