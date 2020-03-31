Springfield lab expands COVID-19 testing options for regional health care

Springfield's Dynamic DNA Laboratories will offer an additional option for local provider-referred testing of COVID-19 beginning Wednesday.

Testing capacity has been limited locally, statewide and nationally. Although testing will still be for those referred by a provider, the additional testing capacity offered by Dynamic DNA Laboratories will allow more people to be tested in our community, and also faster. Dynamic DNA expects test results to be available as early as the same day.

"We want to utilize our equipment and expertise to help, because we can,” said Dynamic DNA Laboratories founder and CEO Austin O’Reilly. “It’s our duty to step up, help identify positive cases and reduce further spread. We can provide this service very quickly, and at high capacity."

The additional testing may serve patients from Citizens Memorial Hospital, CoxHealth, Jordan Valley Community Health Center and Mercy. Dynamic DNA is distributing 4,000 available test kits and plans to begin running tests on Wednesday. An additional 4,000 test kits have already been ordered as well.

In partnership with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, Dynamic DNA received funding through the Missouri Foundation for Health to assist in the validation of the SARS-CoV-2 Test. Per clinical testing requirements, an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) will be submitted to the FDA for approval.