Springfield hospitals plan to resume elective surgeries postponed due to COVID-19

For weeks, elective surgeries across the country have been postponed because of the coronavirus. Thousands were pushed back right here in Springfield and it will take local hospitals months to catch up.

An orthopedic surgeon at Mercy said it was tough decision, but simple transition to shut down elective procedures. Those surgeries started back up this week, and that doctor said deciding how to get them all done has been a challenge.

"It was the amount of running I did. I was in pain all the time," said Anna Faucett.

Faucett scheduled a hip replacement months ago through Mercy.

"I was so relieved to finally get that call that it would be happening," she said.

She faced fear for weeks, worried her life-changing procedure would be pushed back like thousands of others in southwest Missouri.

Because of the coronavirus, both Mercy and CoxHealth stopped performing non-emergent surgeries like joint replacements. Dr. Brad Wyrsh, an orthopedic surgeon, said Mercy has a plan to pick back up.

"We're going to proceed slowly but cautiously and we're really excited to get back and take care of our patients that desperately need that care but it'll really take months to catch up," Wyrsch said.

Mercy resumed elective surgeries this week, prioritizing who goes first.

"It's based on clinical need of the patient. It's based on age and other medical conditions," Wyrsch said.

Those with the greatest need, like those with cancer, for example, will be at the top of the list. Younger, healthier patients, like Faucett, who have a lower risk of contracting COVID-19 will be next in line.

"Things we have to keep in mind are our testing supplies, our protective supplies, what we call PPE for our patients and our coworkers," said Wyrsch. "As long as those things, the inventory stays solid, we’ll be able to proceed slowly.”

Faucett said she's thankful her surgery is still scheduled for next week.

"I'm grateful that I'll be able to return to life without pain, maybe not the running part of it, but just to feel better and not be in pain," she said.

Dr. Wyrsch says every patient that goes in for a procedure at Mercy will be tested for COVID-19.

He also said there were no layoffs of surgical staff at Mercy. Employees who were normally used for surgeries were moved to other areas of the hospital system for the time being. They'll go back to their normal positions as the hospital starts to pick up procedures.

CoxHealth has not made decisions yet on when it will restart elective surgeries. A spokesperson says the system will gradually reopen in the next few weeks.

