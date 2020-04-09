Springfield's Cox, Mercy hospitals offer look inside rapidly built COVID-19 ICUs

Through an incredibly quick transformation.

"If you were here just 15 days ago it was a concrete storage area," said Cox Health President and CEO, Steve Edwards.

Cox South Hospital has a fully equipped intensive care unit. The hospital deciding not to wait and see if COVID-19 cases spike in Springfield.

"We've made this a 51 bed ICU unit. Every bed will have the capability for ventilator patients," said Edwards.

The converted space also features negative pressure room to ensure other patients stay safe regardless of where they are in the building.

Mercy Springfield Hospital recently added the same kind of rooms through a conversion of its own.

"The focus is really the space itself and getting the rooms ready. Specifically turning regular medical surgical rooms into a negative pressure room. Then outfitting it to care for an ICU-level patient," said said Mercy Hospital Springfield, Chief Administrative Officer, Erik Frederick.

Chief Administrative Officer Erik Frederick said Mercy started with 68 negative pressure rooms and will eventually have nearly 300.

"The CDC says that's the ideal environment for caring for COVID-19 patients," said Frederick.

Frederick knows Greene County's peak is still coming but he feels good about the position Mercy and Cox have put themselves in a hurry.

"I think we're pretty confident," said Frederick. "We look at the projected numbers for our county our region we've been preparing for the last month to expand the capacity for whatever peak comes our way."

