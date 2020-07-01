Springfield heat relief centers operating under new rules

Heat advisories are issued when the heat index is expected to be over 100 degrees. When that happens, cooling centers around Springfield open up to provide relief. This year they are working under stricter guidelines.

According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, already this year 16 people have been treated for heat-related illnesses.

“People’s bodies are still acclimating to the heat. Even if there is not an advisory out you still need to heed the warnings of health officials,” Sean Barnhill, the Public Health information Specialist with the Health Department, said.

Barnhill warns to drink more water, spend time in the shade, and limit time outdoors.

For some, finding AC is easier said than done. The Springfield-Greene County Parks Department has four heat relief locations In Springfield. This includes the Jordan Valley Ice Park, Chesterfield Family Center, Dan Kinney Family Center, and Doling Family Center.

“We don’t want people to be fearful of going to cooling centers. We want people to heed the proper advice,” Barnhill said.

They want you to social distance. To prevent the spread of COVID-19 these heat relief centers have limited capacity.

“Stand your arms out, that is how far you should stay away from people,” Barnhill said.

Guests are welcome to use bathrooms but cannot use any other amenities.

If you can’t make it to the cooling centers, Springfield- Greene county Libraries says their doors are open for those who need to get out of the heat. They have five libraries in Springfield and five in surrounding cities.

Kathleen O’Dell, the Community Relations Director with the Library Center, said, “The library district is not an official cooling center, but we are happy to have people come in, cool off, and make use of our collection.

They only have two rules, social distance and no sleeping in the library.

As the temperatures continue to warm, watch for the signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include: Heavy sweating, weakness, cool skin, pale, and clammy. Weak pulse. Normal temperature is possible. Possible muscle cramps, dizziness, fainting, nausea, and vomiting.

One of the earliest symptoms of heatstroke is when you suddenly stop sweating. The Health Department lists several other symptoms that include: Throbbing headache, confusion, nausea, and dizziness. High body temperature (106°F or higher), or possible unconsciousness.

The best way to protect yourself from the heat is to drink plenty of water, don’t just drink when you are thirsty. Use fans inside. Close windows, curtains, and fill the bathtub with cool water so you can cool off.

For more heat safety tips, click here: https://www.springfieldmo.gov/2948/Heat-Related-Illness

Locations of heat relief areas:

Jordan Valley Ice Park, 635 E. Trafficway, 417-866-7444

Chesterfield Family Center, 2511 W. Republic Rd., 417-891-1616

Dan Kinney Family Center, 2701 S. Blackman Rd., 417-891-1500

Doing Family Center, 310 E. Talmage St., 417-837-5900

Hours for the Family Centers:

Monday-Friday, 5:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information on the cooling centers, click here: https://www.parkboard.org/civicalerts.aspx?AID=250

For more information on the libraries, click here: https://thelibrary.org/