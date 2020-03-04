Springfield health leaders forming task force to prepare for coronavirus

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is forming a coronavirus task force to prepare the area for the potential virus.

Health leaders stress there are no current cases of the coronavirus in Springfield or Missouri. County and city leaders say they want to be ready if that happens.

Springfield-Greene County Emergency Management will lead the group.

It will build on plans put in place for the H1N1 swine flu pandemic that hit in 2009.

A news conference is scheduled for Friday morning.