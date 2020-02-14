Springfield Fire Chief honored with award from Center for Public Safety Excellence

Springfield Fire Chief David Pennington was recently honored with Ambassador of the Year Award from the Center for Public Safety Excellence.

The award recognizes an individual who goes above and beyond in their support of accreditation, credentialing, and CPSE as a whole.

Pennington received his Chief Fire Officer (CFO) designation in 2012. He was appointed as the Springfield Fire Chief in May 2017.

Under his leadership, 25 officers of the Springfield Fire Department have successfully gone through the designation process, making his department have more designated officers than any other. He has also served as a peer reviewer for the Commission on Professional Credentialing since 2014.

“It is a tremendous honor to represent the City of Springfield and the Fire Department with this recognition," says Pennington. "I am very proud of our chief officers, fire officers and fire marshals who have and are working toward their professional designation. The Springfield Fire Department has more professional designations than any other organization in the global CPSE network, an accomplishment I am intensely proud of."

CPSE is an international technical organization that works with the most progressive fire and emergency service agencies and most active fire professionals. Its mission is to lead fire and emergency services to excellence through the continuous quality improvement process of accreditation, credentialing, and education.