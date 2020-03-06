Springfield duck in running to become Cadbury Creme egg bunny mascot

Rebeca Henningsen is passionate about ducks, a fact you can gather by looking at her car (license plate "Chickl"), her tattoo (a duck inked on her arm), or her T-shirt (that says "Hooked on Quack").

"It's one of those things that I had a hole in my soul that I didn't know needed to be filled," she explained. "I just fell in love and now they've become my life."

So much so that Rebeca now owns 13 ducks and has become one of those pageant moms...except with ducks. Look at some of her photos and you'll see ducks dressed up as Count Duckula on Halloween or Firequackers on the 4th of July.

Her two favorite pets are named Dilly and Daddle for the way they walk.

Daddle is the male duck.

"I call him Rap-Master Daddle," Rebeca said. "He likes to sing along to the radio."

But the female is the real star.

Her full-name is Dilly Bar Dabbler, which is better than her alternate nickname.

"Miss Poops a Lot," Rebeca said with a laugh.

Last year Dilly got her first taste of stardom when she was chosen from among 600 entries to be in the national PetsWay calendar.

"We call her a little diva, a little celebraduck," Rebeca said. "She thinks she's too good for the world sometimes. She likes swimming in a bathtub. She likes her spa days. She loves a hairdryer being used on her."

Now the latest news is that Dilly has beaten out over 4,000 other pets and become a top 10 finalist to be the next bunny mascot for Cadbury's Creme Eggs.

The winning mascot will be in national advertisements for the product for the next year.

Dilly's audition tape shows her taking in sites around Springfield but there's some tough competition among the other nine finalists.

A 24-pound stray cat named Lunchbox out of Oklahoma City is the current leader among fan voting.

There's also Lieutenant Dan, an Ohio dog with no back legs; a smiling Pomeranian dog from California named Donald Ducky; a Tennessee hamster named Ginger; a non-drama llama named Conswala in Pennsylvania; Ricky Bobby, a Florida miniature horse; Eggbert, a Virginia cat who does not have the use of his hind legs; Dodger, an Arizona service dog; and a Florida pig named Ducksong who cackles like a chicken in his audition video.

With that level of cuteness, Dilly is currently trailing in the fan voting.

"She's 9th out of 10 so we need votes," Rebeca said.

You can go to https://bunnytryouts.cadburyusa.com to help support your local Springfield duck.

The deadline for voting is March 18th with the winner expected to be announced the next day.