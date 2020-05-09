Springfield dance studios prepare to reopen under revised 'Road to Recovery' order

Springfield and Greene County leaders decided to ease restrictions by amending the "Road to Recovery" order earlier this week.

The order now allows non-contact sports, fitness classes and other activities, like dance classes, to resume immediately.

"It's more than a job, it's you know, all we know," said Erin Archambault, the owner of Dance Mission in south Springfield. "Yeah, we miss it."

Dance Mission closed its doors in mid-March. Archambault said the studio switched to doing live streams and Zoom video classes for the safety of her dancers.

"We've got teachers teaching from their living rooms, kitchens, basements, wherever we can find a space," Archambault said.

Archambault said she has choreographed dances for girls using a favorite song of their choice. She has also spent many afternoons doing driveway dance lessons with girls who want a little bit more time with their teachers.

"We really enjoy the interaction. It got a little sad not to see our students in so long," Archambault said.

Local leaders are now allowing gyms and studios to reopen with limited occupancy and social distancing still in place. Archambault said she plans to give it some time before opening her studio again.

"The health and safety of our families, our own families at home, plus our dance families, is more important than rushing back and being ill prepared," she said. "Our goal is to do Zoom classes until the end of May and then open our doors on June 1."

This weekend would have been recital weekend for the dance studio. Instead, dancers could drive through to pick up their costumes for a future date. Archambault said she has tried to be flexible and make things work, because the show must go on.

"We're setting up like a virtual online Zoom recital where everyone will put on their costumes. We will record their Zoom recital," she said. "Then, the Gillioz Theatre has graciously let us hold a few dates in the future that we may be able to have a recital "

Archambault said she misses her students, but wants to do what she can to keep them safe.

"It's great for that moral support to see people and have them see you, so we would love to have more in-person things for sure," she said. "I just want to say how grateful I am to the families and the staff. It's just awesome how everyone comes together."