Springfield CrossFit gyms prepare to reopen once stay-at-home order is lifted

Lifting weights, hitting personal records and breaking a sweat is what normally goes on at Crossfit Raw Steel and Crossfit Provision.

"The crossfit camaraderie it's what sells the business," said Crossfit Raw Steel's communication specialist, Lacee Blunt.

The stay-at-home order has brought that to a halt forcing both gyms to close their doors and rely on technology to provide workouts for their members.

"It's been tough for us just because we love people, said Crossfit Provision owner, Jordan Chiles. "We love our to see our members but we've done a lot to keep engagement high for our members."

Crossfit Provision owner Jordan Chiles said during this difficult time of the COVID-19 crisis his members have kept their gym afloat.

"Most of our members have stayed on and continued to pay us," said Chiles. "They're incredible. They know what we're going through."

Same goes for Crossfit Raw Steel.

"We did not expect anybody to pay but rent is still due," said Blunt. "Bills still have to be paid. So many people came to us and said we will gladly pay this month."

Both gyms said they're ready to be back with their members once the order is lifted.

"We will be practicing the social distancing and still offering the online classes to those not comfortable coming in," said Blunt.

Until then they're allowing members to rent out equipment to use at home.

"Probably going to do more get-togethers outside of the gym because we realize how much our gym members mean to us," said Chiles.