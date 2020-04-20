Springfield company Polyfab playing critical role in protecting frontline health care workers

Polyfab Plastics opened in the 1970's with a hand-full of part-time college students but over the last half-century has grown into its 60,000 square-foot facility in east-central Springfield.

They make thousands of plastic products but recently started on a new product that is critical to providing an extra layer of protection to health care workers working with COVID-19 patients.

It's called an "intubation box" or "aerosol box" which slides over a patient's head and shoulders during intubation, the process of placing a tube into the victim's airway to put them on a ventilator and assist with breathing.

"You are concerned that the patient could cough and aerosolize the virus," explained Dr. Mayrol Juarez, a Critical Care Specialist at Mercy who works with COVID-19 patients. "Secretions are coming out and that gives you a very high exposure to the virus. So this is a layer that will prevent that from happening, coming into your face or you aspirating into your hair, chest or arms."

Polyfab already made other medical supplies such as face shields but the acrylic boxes, originally designed by a doctor in Taiwan, had to go through several different prototypes before it was ready and had to be customized for various users including Mercy and Cox in Springfield.

"Cox wanted more working space but to still be able to get over the patient," explained Polyfab Owner/President Mike Miller in pointing to a box with an elongated single opening on one-side instead of two smaller holes for each hand.

Polyfab now makes about 40 intubation boxes per day and ships them to medical facilities all over the country.

"We were definitely thrown into it but hearing how they're using them and putting them to use in saving these patients, it feels great. It's indescribable," said Logan Miller from Polyfab Human Resources.

And just like health care workers are being hailed as heroes these days, so are Polyfab employees literally helping to save lives.

"It feels good to be a big part of it like that," said Polyfab engineer Cody Willbanks. "To know that your work is going somewhere important."

"Definitely there is a sense of fear when you're dealing with patients infected with COVID-19," Dr. Juarez said. "But when there is a will there is a way. When people come together we can come up with great solutions. The aerosol box is one of those examples."