Springfield community remembers Evangel University student fatally shot

Tyree M. Crenshaw, a 19-year-old who attended Evangel University, was fatally shot at a Springfield home early Friday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the home in the 2000 block of North Jefferson Avenue, east of Lafayette Park, just after midnight Friday. Police say Crenshaw was shot in the stomach. He later died on the way to the hospital.

Crenshaw was remembered by community members, leaders and students from Evangel University.

"He was just a positive, amazing young kid," said Julie Higgins.

Higgins is the CEO of the nonprofit organization "I Pour Life." The program helps develop older foster youth before they age out of government services.

She knew Crenshaw as part of the foster system.

"Tyree wanted to be in politics, he was such a caring person, he had such a natural way with people," said Higgins.

Crenshaw loved sports and was a member of the track team at Evangel.

"He was an avid fan of football and basketball, but he had big aspirations for running as well," said Higgins.

This coming fall, Crenshaw had plans to work with the football team at Evangel, recording games. Evangel Head Football Coach Chuck Hepola knew fondly of Crenshaw.

"Terry loves life and he's always got a smile on his face. He's a fun guy to be around," said Hepola.

Hepola says he also knew of one of the two people arrested. Terry Robinson, an Evangel student who was also on the football team, was arrested.

Police arrested Robinson and Angelito Silva, a former Evangel student, in connection to the shooting, but neither has been charged.

Robinson was arrested for second-degree manslaughter. Silva was arrested for tampering with evidence.

Coach Hepola said he has not spoken with Robinson since the shooting, but wants to offer support to all involved where he can.

"These are human beings, these are lives we are dealing with. These are people that need prayer, and we all need it," said Hepola.

Detectives continue to investigate, searching through the house, taking photos, and collecting evidence. Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869- TIPS (8477).