Springfield churches resume services for first time since stay-at-home order

Sunday marked the first day local churches are allowed to hold services since stay-at-home orders in Springfield and Greene County.

The current regulations are different depending on where facility is located. In Greene County, religious leaders are being encouraged to continue virtual or drive-in services. Though in Springfield, churches can open their doors, but only to a small number of people.

"We just went through and you know weighed the challenges out and we were just so excited to come together and offer this at limited capacity," said Bretta Gonsalez, the associate pastor at Springfield Faith Assembly.

Springfield leaders' new restrictions on services limit the number of people inside to just 25, and churches still have to abide by social distancing standards.

"We have the pews already marked, they are marked six feet apart so they can see the distancing standards visually," Gonsalez said. "Then, we've also marked off every other pew so one service will be marked in one color and the other is marked in another color so nobody will sit where someone else sat this morning."

Gonsalez said their service typically have about 60 to 70 people in attendance, so they split up into two services today to accommodate the new rules.

"Then, we have a team that will come in and sanitize in between the two services," she said.

Not every church is doing a service inside of their building just yet. New Life Church did a drive in styled service this Sunday.

"We worked really hard to do everything we could to connect in the best way we could while being safe at the same time," said Ryan Goeden, the lead pastor of New Life Church.

City leaders still require drive-in services to practice social distancing.

"We're doing two services, usually one would accommodate probably, but because of the every other space thing we're being careful because we'd hate to turn someone away," Goeden said.

Both churches still offered online services for those who want to stay at home and worship. But, Goeden said Sunday's interaction was much needed.

"Man, we really want to see our people so we're doing whatever we can just to see their faces for a little bit," he said.