Springfield businesses prepare PPE plans for Monday's opening

Vivo Salon has been busy making calls to clients about their upcoming appointments and informing them on new protocols. The salon is opening back up after six weeks of being closed due to Greene County's stay-at-home order.

"We are so ready," said Vivo Salon co-owner, Lori Hill.

Daily operations at the salon will be different, Co-owner Lori Hill said they have a PPE plan in place.

"From my understanding the client has to wear a mask and so does the employee," said Hill.

PPE is required for all salon customers when possible and suggested strongly for those who return to restaurant dining rooms.

"It's going to be the normal for awhile. Just to make our guest and staff is safe," said Primas Mexican Grill manager, Marisa Hernandez.

Primas Mexican Grill Manager Marisa Hernandez said the two locations in Springfield and the other in Ozarks will be following this order too.

"Masks are hard to come by right now. I've purchased a lot to make available for our staff so everyone's ready to go," said Hernandez.

Both businesses said it will be a new adjustment but they're ready to see clients and customers in house on Monday.

"We're working around the clock to make sure we can follow protocol," said Hernandez.

Again when wearing a mask make sure it's covering both your mouth and nose with no gaps and anyone under the age of two should not be wearing one.