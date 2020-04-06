Springfield business burglarized while being shutdown

A Springfield business was burglarized this past week, leaving owners to wonder if their shops are safe while they are closed.

"It makes me uncomfortable because I am not able to be here and I am not able to protect themselves," said Lauren Harris.

Lauren Harris is the owner of Limelight salon in the Elfingdale Shopping center off of West Sunshine. Harris says last Monday, her salon was burglarized, stealing about $500 worth of items.

"They made something to eat and they sat down and ate it, so that shows me they were hungry, they were taking cleaning supplies, and taking toiletries and stuff," said Harris.

Right now, in any given shopping center, some business is closed because they are considered non-essential.

"There is not someone watching 24/7, it's concerning, I feel like it possibly might get worse," said Harris.

Harris says her cameras did not work properly to catch who did this, but she did file a report with Springfield Police. Springfield Police say they have put protocols in place to help deter thieves from committing similar crimes.

"We have conducted officers to do extra patrols during the daytime hours, these are things we would do during the night hours, but we have directed them to treat it just like they would overnight," said Captain Stacey Parton.

Captain Stacey Parton says police have not seen an increase in daytime burglaries, but they are trying to proactively address the issue.

"We are asking everyone in the community, other business that might be open to keep an eye out for their neighbors, if they hear or see something suspicious at all we do ask that they call 911 and report it as suspicious activity and we will respond as quickly as we can," said Captain Parton.