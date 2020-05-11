Springfield bowling alleys start to re-open during COVID-19 pandemic

Many places you and your family go to have a little fun are starting to re-open, including some bowling alleys.

"It really is a way of life for some people," said Keegan Standage.

She's the general manager of Sunshine Lanes General. She said the bowling community was eager for their doors to re-open after weeks of being shut down because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Our first customers were some league bowlers. It was like, hey, welcome back! We missed you. We really have. We want to our community to be safe. We want to play a part in that but it's time for us to be able to open," said Standage.

Kathryn Wall, with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department said, "It's exciting to be at a point where we are opening things back up again. It's really is a success story. Our community has worked so hard to flatten the curve."

To prevent any community spread Standage said that staff at the Springfield entertainment venue are closely following the health departments guidelines.

"We can't keep our customers safe if we don't educate and train and retrain our staff. That's what we're really focusing on, educating and training our staff," she said.

Bowling parties will be separated by two lanes. House balls and rental shoes will be collected at the lanes by staff to be disinfected. The facility itself is extensively cleaned daily. These are all of the necessary steps health officials recommend.

"There's a lot we don't know about this illness. There's a lot that we still have to learn. We certainly want people to be taking those precautions. Have fun. See people that you haven't seen. Go out and enjoy what all that Springfield has to offer but just do it in a way that's cautious," said Wall.

Standage said, "If the city puts tighter restrictions on us then we are going to re-evaluate what's best for our company. Right now, we're just excited to be back."

A limited food and beverage menu is also being offered.

However, like many other businesses and services with occupancy limits, you need to schedule your visit.

Bowlers must make a reservation to play.

