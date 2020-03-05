Springfield area State Senator wants to see restrictions, taxes on vaping products

The State of Missouri considers teen vaping a major problem.

"As a high school senior, I'm constantly getting asked if I'm 18 so I could buy underclassmen vapes or other products,' said Sarah Johnson, a senior at Calvary Lutheran High School. "If we raise the age to 21, it would make it harder for them and just everyone in the whole school to get these products so we can't get addicted."

Federal law already says you have to be 21 to buy tobacco and vaping products. Missouri law doesn't, and enforcing it is hard.

"We currently don't know who is selling tobacco products in the state," said Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield. "We have spot checks of roughly 6,000 retailers a year, but we actually don't know who all is selling these products."

Hough's bill would change that. It would require any store selling tobacco and vaping products to pay $50 every year to register with the state.

That money would go to local and state agencies for cessation campaigns and enforcement.

"There is actual dollars behind the enforcement that currently, we don't have a lot of in this state," Hough said.

If passed, Hough's bill would also tax vaping products like tobacco. Right now, in addition to sales tax, cigarettes have a 17-cent tax per pack, and other tobacco products have a 10-percent tax in Missouri.

"We think that drives more adults to traditional cigarettes," said Kino Becton with the Vapor Technology Association.

Becton says that's why he is against the tax. He supports other parts of Hough's bill, like increasing the minimum age.

"So that we're getting these people that shouldn't have these products out of the way because they're hurting the industry as a whole," Becton told State Senators Wednesday.

Hough also wants to expand the Indoor Clean Air Law. That means it would be illegal to vape in schools, restaurants, day cares, and other public places where it's illegal to smoke cigarettes.

Hough hopes these changes will lower the number of people addicted to smoking and vaping.

"95-percent of tobacco users start before the age of 21," Hough said. "If we can move that needle in the right direction and draw those numbers down, those are the things we'd like to address with this legislation."

​If passed, Hough's bill would also make it a Class A misdemeanor for anyone who sells vaping juices or cartridges that have any amount of THC.