Springfield approves list of capital improvement projects to include city roads

A list of high priority projects will soon take shape across Springfield.

More than $100 million will go towards improvements to the airport, fire stations, infrastructure and roads starting this year as part of the Capital Improvement Plan approved by city council Monday night.

It's one of a long list of projects aimed at improving public safety.

"I work about eight to ten hours on the road," said Anthony Ferrara.

He's a food delivery driver and spends most of his time driving around Springfield.

"The morning is great OK. The morning between 11 is alright, 12 is not too bad. But when it starts to get into the afternoon, 3:30, 4:30 and 5 you can forget it."

He said navigating the roads can be challenging.

"The left hand turns, number one. They're very short so you don't get a lot of left hand turns. Now I think they started to flash the light and give us a little more option to go out in front. It's very hard to see the lines of the road. I thought it was just me but I've asked other people, they say the same. They say it's hard to see the road when it's raining. I'm not sure if it's the type of road or how it is but it's bad," he said.

"We have some phase of a project going on at all times," said Paula Brookshire is an engineer for Springfield.

She said her team carefully considers which areas need the most work.

"We pick our projects based on five major key areas; traffic congestion, infrastructure condition, crashes or safety on the roadways as well as storm water and economic development benefits," she said.

At the top of the list are improvements to the intersection of Campbell at Walnut Lawn, extending Kansas Expressway past Republic Road down to Farm Road 190 and widening Fremont Avenue near Battlefield Mall adding sidewalks and storm water improvement to the area.

"We want to do what people think is going to benefit them the most because they are the ones using the road way system," said Brookshire.

Ferrara said, "I think money is good to put into your roads. People will travel easier. People don't get upset with each other. That's what I think."

A few other heavily traveled areas throughout Springfield, like Galloway Street from Luster to Lone Pine, the intersection of Kearney Street and West Bypass, about 30 projects in all will have some work done, either design or actual groundbreaking, this year.

They will be paid for by either the 1/4 cent capital improvement tax or the 1/8 transportation tax or a combination of both.