Springfield amends 'Road To Recovery' plan; public gatherings up to 25 now allowed

Springfield Mayor Ken McClure has amended the city’s “Road to Recovery” order, effective immediately.

The Greene County Commission is expected to vote on an amended order this afternoon.

CLThe city of Springfield's amended order includes the following changes:

-The number of people allowed for public gatherings increases from 15 to 25.

-Capacity of in-person religious services increases and “enhanced risk activities” such as the opening of bars, nightclubs, and microbrewery tap rooms and pools allowed.

-Non-contact sports, fitness classes and other activities allowed to resume, with the requirement of social distancing measures.

-An “enhanced risk activity” is any business or non-business activity that enhances the risk of the spread of a communicable disease by bringing groups of people together to share the same space, indoors or outdoors, in close physical proximity for a period of time. The density of the group, combined with the duration of time spent together can increase the risk of exposure.

-An essential business or non-essential business may provide an “enhanced risk activity,” at any one time for a particular facility (building, not room) given the lesser of:

• 25 total of customers and/or patrons

• The number of customers and/or patrons that can be present while strictly observing six-feet and other social distancing standards.

The amendment defines “essential” an “non-essential” businesses, loosely based on guidelines from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

City and county leaders will continue to revisit restrictions in the city and county orders in response to community indicators.

Leaders also announced nearly 200 front line and essential workers were recently tested for COVID-19 in Greene County. All of the results came back negative.

In addition, another nearly 800 test results from asymptomatic front line and essential workers in the surrounding counties of Taney and Phelps, were encouraging signs, according to Springfield-Greene County Health Director Clay Goddard.

“As our community continues recovery, it is important that we know how the disease is moving through our population,” Goddard says. “Having a large number of negative test results is reassuring. As we expand our capacity, including CoxHealth and Mercy doing more in-house testing, we expect to learn even more in the coming days. We will continue to update our data.”

Watch the latest update from Springfield and Greene County leaders in the stream below: