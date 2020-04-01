SPS works to make sure low income students aren't left behind during school closures

When Caity Larson is away from her students during a break she worries about them. Of course, she hopes they’ll return and remember everything she has taught in class but that’s not it.

“The well-being of our students is a top priority,” Caity Larson, a High School math teacher tells KY3. “Content and learning can come after making sure you’re okay physically, mentally, emotionally.”

Her math class is now online and her face to face teaching is on hold-- for now until the end of April. A part of Springfield Public Schools’ response to coronavirus concerns.

Though parents and teachers are working hard to make sure all students succeed. Historically low-income students will likely suffer the most during the extended school closures.

“[For low-income students] often their parents are the ones that have to still go to work.” Dr. Lyle Q. Foster, an associate professor in Sociology tells KY3.

“Because their parents may be in hourly wage positions and often times some of those positions may be essential. It could be at the local Walmart store or grocery store so their parents may not be able to be as engaged in the learning atmosphere.”

That atmosphere many students find in classrooms and seeing their teachers daily. For many of them-- leaving home and being at school is their structure.

“We have a lot of working parents. We have a lot of people caring for younger siblings at the high school level,” Larson explains. “We have a lot of people who don’t know that the next day is going to look like for them. So I think for us as teachers keeping that flexibility in mind and showing a lot of patience and grace.”

Teachers are working quickly to make sure that students who may not have the support they need in the virtual classrooms don’t get left behind.

“We do anticipate that there is still going to be a lag because it’s a different type of learning platform,” Foster explains. “Not all students will be engaged in the same way.”

So what does could this look like for our future students? We don’t know yet.

“I can’t even speculate what that’s going to look like,” Larson says. “Is it going to worsen that kind of gap or is it going to help because they are going to have all those resources right at their fingertips?”

It’s something Springfield public schools considered from the beginning. Stephen Hall with Springfield Public schools says that’s why teachers called to check on students last week.

Each student was asked how they are doing. If they had food. And if they had the technology they needed to be successful in the virtual classroom.

“There are significant things that are happening,” Foster tells KY3. “We’re not going to know the full impact of this for months or years down the road. So we will be talking about this and learning about this for years to come.”