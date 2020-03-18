Springfield Public Schools updates parents on learning opportunities, meals & more

Springfield Public Schools educators and support staff have been planning and organizing alternative programs to support students and their families during the closure. While all details have not yet been finalized, the following is a progress update.

The district closed schools through April 3. Here's how the district is moving forward.

Learning Opportunities Resume March 30

Spring Break will be extended by one week for students. On March 30 and continuing through April 3, learning for all SPS students in grades K-12 will resume with resources provided for use at home while our school facilities are closed.

Our team of educators is currently developing materials for all K-12 students that will bridge the gap in learning during the physical campus closures. Ensuring learning continues for all students is a priority, and our teachers will be working diligently to meet those needs during these unique circumstances. Through online courses, all high school students will be able to continue earning credits for graduation and higher education preparation. K-8 students will also continue learning at home with guidance from our teachers and using provided resources.

More details will be provided to you and your child prior to Monday, March 30.

Please also be aware that beginning on Monday, March 23, teachers will make phone calls to all families as part of a wellness check to determine if there are any unmet needs for SPS students. This will help us connect

families to available resources and identify other needed support during the school closing.

Meal Service for SPS Students

The district knows many of our students do not have access to nutritious meals when school is out. Beginning Monday, March 23, free breakfast and lunch will be available for pick-up Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at every SPS school. Students, ages 18 and under, will be able to go to the school closest to them and pick up ready-to-eat breakfast and/or lunch meals to take home via a carline at each site.

Some families may be experiencing financial stress during this time. If your financial situation has changed, you may want to consider completing the

Free or Reduced Lunch Application.

Childcare for Healthcare Workers and Emergency Responders

To support our community response to this health crisis, childcare will be available for the children of healthcare and emergency/first responder personnel. Beginning, March 23, these services will be provided from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Pre-registration is required. To be eligible, children must be enrolled in grades pre-kindergarten through 8, in SPS or a surrounding school district. They will be assigned to small groups and will be supervised by SPS staff.

All staff and students will be checked daily for symptoms of illness before being allowed to enter the sites.

Healthcare providers and emergency/first responder agencies are distributing information to their employees about locations and how to enroll their children. If you believe you qualify for this service and have not yet enrolled, please contact your employer and ask them for information regarding the appropriate process.

Click HERE for more information on the district's fight to prevent COVID-19 and to learn the latest news from the district.

