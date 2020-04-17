Springfield Public Schools reschedules commencement ceremonies for August

Springfield Public Schools has rescheduled its commencement ceremonies for August 6-7 at JQH Arena in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The district will announce specific times and other details for each school soon.

According to the district, the decision to reschedule a traditional ceremony was made after most survey respondents indicated a strong preference for this option.

"As we considered opportunities to honor the Class of 2020 during these challenging times, it was especially important that we listen to our seniors and their families about what they prefer," said Dr. John Jungmann, superintendent of SPS. "More than 2,300 people shared feedback with the district and this was key in our decision to reschedule a traditional ceremony at an appropriate time."

The district says prom for each school will be rescheduled for late July. Details will be finalized and communicated by each school.

All students will have an opportunity to pick up any personal items left in school buildings before May 21, according to the district.

Springfield Public Schools also announced summer learning will continue and be offered exclusively online, starting June 3. The district is also planning for its summer meal program.

