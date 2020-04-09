Springfield Public Schools releases plans with Mo. schools closed for rest of academic year

Missouri schools were ordered Thursday to close for the remainder of the academic year, according to Gov. Mike Parson.

Dr. John Jungmann, Superintendent of Springfield Public Schools, shared the following statement, in part, on the district's plans in response:

"While this means that our SPS buildings will remain closed, it does not mean that learning ends. In fact, SPS At Home launched on March 30 with a variety of printed and online resources and our students will continue to learn from home, with support from our talented and dedicated teachers, through the last day of school on May 21. There are unanswered questions that remain, including how to address commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2020. SPS has already reached out to our seniors and their families to gather feedback on the alternative options they prefer. We will make an announcement about graduation, the last day for seniors, Explore summer learning, and implications for other year-end milestones by the end of next week.

In the meantime, we want to assure our students and their families that we will continue to be here for them.

-SPS will continue to serve breakfast and lunch via carline each weekday - at all of our schools. Since March 30, SPS has served more than 180,000 meals.

-We will continue to provide childcare for healthcare workers and emergency responders.

-We will continue to bridge the gap for our students and community by addressing challenges during this unprecedented situation. This includes the delivery of 2,000 hotspots by early next week, at an investment of more than $370,000, to help ensure all students are able to continue learning remotely.

As always, our students and their families are encouraged to reach out to their teachers or principal with questions or concerns as we journey through these challenging times together."