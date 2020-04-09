Springfield Public Schools opens natatorium for homeless to shower during COVID-19 crisis

It's something most of us take for granted, a shower. But at a time when we're all trying very hard to stay clean to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it's been harder for some to get the basic need fulfilled. Until now.

The Community Partnership of the Ozarks COVID-19 Task Force is working to address some of the new issues with this pandemic. The group wants to make sure the homeless have basic needs like food, shelter and hygiene, all while staying as safe as possible.

When social distancing rules and orders happened, many agencies who serve the homeless closed facilities, making it harder for many to get a shower.

Springfield Public Schools is allowing homeless to take showers in its natatorium across from Central High School. The natatorium sits next to the Veterans Coming Home Center, where the homeless receive food and other services. Organizers at the Veterans Coming Home Center help with the sign up process. Mercy provides towels and laundry service. Other agencies volunteered staff and hygiene products.

"Access the showers was one of the key things that came up, and with how important hygiene is with stopping the spread of COVID-19, that was something we really wanted to address," said Amanda Stadler, Community Partnership of the Ozarks Continuum of Care Coordinator. "Thanks to Springfield Public Schools and several other partners, we were able to pull something together."

Those showers open from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. So far, about 10 to 15 people are using the facilities.