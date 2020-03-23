Springfield Public Schools offers free meals to parents as schools stay closed

Springfield Public Schools families can now pick up meals for their children at every school site.

School leaders began assisting parents Monday morning.

Each child gets a breakfast and lunch all in the same sack. Parents only have to drive up and tell them how many kids they're feeding. The service is available for any child age 18 and under. They don't have to be on free and reduced lunches, or even attend Springfield Public Schools. They wanted to provide the meals because many families depend on school breakfast and lunch, and many are also not making their usual income because of the pandemic.

The district is preparing the meals at 16 kitchens and distributing them to the rest of the school sites with school buses.

"Indefinitely, until students are back in school, at least through April 3rd, and then we'll see what happens," said Kim Keller, Springfield Public Schools. "We're good for the Long Haul. We're going to feed kiddos. That's what we do."

Families can pick up the meals each day Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.. They're also handing out flyers about free food pick up opportunities through Life 360 Community Services at the Fairbanks.