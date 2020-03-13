Why Springfield Public Schools remain open despite coronavirus case

Springfield Public Schools is remaining open despite a confirmed case of coronavirus now in Greene County.

"At this point, I am okay with her going to school, but if there were a lot of cases, I'd definitely want her to stay home," said Cherish Kelley.

Cherish Kelley has a four-year-old daughter who goes to Campbell Early Childhood Center. Her husband also works as a bus driver for Springfield Public Schools.

"It's very nerve-wracking to think that if they close schools we are already losing a week of pay for spring break cause he does not get paid for that. If they were to extend Spring break by another week or through the end of the month like a lot of schools are doing it would put a hardship on our family," said Kelley.

Kelley says instead of constantly worrying about the spread of the virus, she is using this as a time to teach her daughter about good hygiene.

"To let her know the proper handwashing techniques and keeping herself protected," said Kelley.

"Right now there are no plans to close the schools and that is for a variety of reasons that the health department has provided to us," said Stephen Hall.

Hall with the Springfield Public Schools says those reasons were based on the needs of working families.

"Anytime you have a widespread district closure it requires a need for childcare, immediate childcare and when parents are needed at work to provide critical care, especially in the health care industry are required to stay home to care for their children that cause undue burden on the health care system," said Hall.

The school district also wants to make sure families who rely on meals at school to feed their kids still have that resource.

"Because we know when schools are closed there are many barriers put in place for those in great need," said Hall.

If the district ever decides to close, Springfield school officials say the district has enough resources to continue teaching virtually.

But, Kelley isn't so sure.

"When it comes to early childhood or elementary kids I don't see it being as effective of a tool because it won't their attention," said Kelley.

Springfield Public Schools are on spring break for the next week, Hall says they are using this time to deep clean and sanitize school buildings.