Springfield Public Schools announces in-person classes for July's session of Explore

Springfield Public Schools will offer students multiple options for learning in July, including in-person classes.

Elementary and middle school students may choose from a fully virtual experience, seated classes or a blend of online and seated classes. All courses for high school students will continue to be offered fully online during July.

The June session of Explore To Go, which will be completely online, starts June 3. The July session of Explore will be July 6-31. Students may register now for both sessions.

"SPS looks forward to continuing summer learning in July with Session 2 of Explore," said John Jungmann, superintendent. "We are closely partnering with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to develop procedures that make it possible to offer our families a variety of learning options - including virtual, seated and blended environments."

In July, to ensure the health and wellbeing of students and staff who are participating in seated options, SPS will follow practices in accordance with recommendations from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Examples of precautionary measures that will be followed for seated courses include:

Class sizes will be limited to 14 students and social distancing will be practiced to ensure adequate physical separation is maintained.

Visitors to the school and to the classroom will not be permitted. Schools will be closed to visitors aside from drop off and pick up.

Handwashing and infection prevention instruction will be required and taught to students.

Student face coverings are recommended but not required. Assemblies will not be permitted.

"We appreciate our collaboration with SPS and have worked closely to establish protocols that we feel are based on sound public health guidance," said Clay Goddard, director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. "As part of this community's road to recovery, our teams will remain engaged as the summer progresses and adapt plans and procedures as we assist in the planning for the 2020-2021 school year."

Seated courses will be offered at 23 elementary schools and four middle schools in July. Students who choose the blended option will go to Phelps Center for Gifted Education, 934 S. Kimbrough Ave., for the seated portion of their classes.

