Police are going over evidence from a shooting near Grant Beach Park. Police got the call to the 900 Block of West Calhoun just before 4:00 Tuesday morning.

Police say several shots were fired into the building, a bullet hit a woman in the leg. Police say her injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say the man who fired the gun targeted the victim. They haven't released a description of the suspect.

They say the man was driving a tan or green Kia sedan.