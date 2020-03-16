Springfield Police Officers Association sets up fund for fallen officer

Springfield police officers say they been moved by the amount of public support from our community following the death of Christopher Walsh.

Police say Officer Christopher Walsh, 32, Troy D. Rapp, 57, of Springfield, Shannon R. Perkins, 46, of Springfield and Matthew Hicks, 22, of Springfield died in the shooting at a Kum and Go near East Chestnut and U.S. 65. Rapp worked at the Kum and Go store. Perkins worked for WCA Waste Corporation. Police say the gunman killed himself.

Officer Christopher Walsh was a father, husband, veteran and community hero, who laid down his life to save another. To focus the fundraising efforts for Officer Walsh’s family, the Springfield Police Officers’ Association has worked with Metro Credit Union to set up a relief fund. All donations made to this account will be for Officer Walsh’s family and will assist in providing a blanket of protection for his loved ones.

If you are wishing to donate, please do not bring monetary donations to the Springfield Police Department. We ask that you follow the below instructions:

Visit Metro Credit Union (Downtown) 447 S. Campbell Ave, Springfield, MO 65806.

Due to current public health concerns, it is requested that donations be dropped off via the drive-thru or overnight dropbox.

When donating over $1,000 please provide your legal name and address. Please make checks payable to "SPOA Relief Fund."

If you are one of our local businesses wishing to participate in fundraising, we will be hosting an organizational meeting on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 6 p.m. at the Springfield Police Officers’ Association Lodge at 235 N. Benton Ave, Springfield, MO 65806.

Anyone wishing to mail a donation can address it to the Springfield Police Officers’ Association at 235 N Benton Ave. Springfield, MO 65806.

To provide Officer Walsh’s family with privacy, any questions regarding fundraising can be directed to the Springfield Police Officers’ Association Treasurer Brandon Keene (417)920-2800.

We do not know of any funds set up for the other three victims killed in the shooting.

