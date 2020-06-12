Springfield Officer Mark Priebe is in good spirits, healing and resting

The Springfield Police Department says Officer Mark Priebe is in good spirits as he recovers from serious injuries in an incident outside the police headquarters.

Officer Priebe suffered serious injuries, including multiple rib fractures and a spinal cord injury after a driver intentionally struck him with a car outside police headquarters Tuesday morning.

Police spokeswoman Jasmine Bailey says Officer Priebe is in good spirits, while resting and healing. He is exploring rehab options once released from the hospital. Bailey says he has a lot of support and he and his family are thankful for every donation, prayer and well-wishes.

Priebe is a 21-year veteran of the police department.