Springfield, Greene County leaders react to statewide stay-at-home order

Gov. Mike Parson has issued a stay-at-home order for Missouri in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The order starts Monday, April 6, 2020 and lasts from 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020, according to announcement Friday from Gov. Parson.

Prior to the statewide order, several counties and communities in Missouri were allowed to issue local stay-at-home orders. Greene County has been under a stay-at-home order since Thursday, March 26.

Leaders from Greene County and Springfield shared their reactions Friday night on the new statewide order.

“During these times, the wisest thing for us to do is to ask what is safest and what puts the fewest number of people at risk, instead of asking the question ‘what is the most we can do under the order?’” said Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon. “We need to continue to work together and stay at home as much as possible to bring about a quicker recovery. This storm will pass, and it will pass sooner if we work together.”

“We are grateful for Governor Parson’s decision to announce statewide guidelines as that will help fill in the gaps of small towns and rural areas around the state that are currently not under any type of “Stay-At-Home” order,” Mayor Ken McClure said. “As community spread of COVID-19 continues throughout our region, we believe our aggressive action to flatten the curve and protect our most vulnerable brothers and sisters are already making a difference. We are asking our entire community to continue to stay the course to do their part in helping to stop the spread of this virus.”

“It’s critical that citizens in communities throughout our region also stay at home and follow the life-saving guidance of public health officials. CoxHealth and Mercy are both health care systems that draw patients from a large, 30-plus county area. Flattening the curve is about ensuring our health care systems have the capacity they need when there is an inevitable surge of patients,” said Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director Clay Goddard.

Under the order, Missourians can only leave their home for “essential activities,” to work for an “essential business,” or for “essential travel." The order explicitly states that Missourians should avoid leaving their homes unless necessary.

For more details on Missouri's stay-at-home order, click here.