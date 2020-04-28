Springfield-Greene County leaders anticipate stricter reopening guidance than governor's statewide plan

Springfield-Greene County leaders say they are anticipating stricter reopening guidance than the governor's statewide plan which goes into effect May 4.

Governor Mike Parson noted Monday county jurisdictions could make orders stricter than the state's. Health Department Director Clay Goddard expects to share how the county's will differ from the state's Wednesday.

Springfield-Greene County reports 93 cases. The county has not reported a new cases since Thursday. The county wants to tests essential workers for the virus. And those essential workers do not need to show any symptoms. The county will administer the 200 tests for free. You must call (417) 874-1209.

The Centers for Disease Control added new symptoms to the list of fever, dry cough and shortness of breath. It added the chills, repeated shaking, muscle pain, sore throat and a new loss of taste or smell. Goddard says it's time for you to pay closer attention to symptoms.