Springfield-Greene County Parks facilities close through April 1; parks and trails are open

In accordance with the City of Springfield’s March 17 announcement that all gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited through April 1, numerous Parks facilities are closed and a growing list of events are canceled to control spread of COVID-19.

Outdoor parks and trails remain open and are following normal hours. Bill and Payne Stewart Golf Course, Horton Smith Golf Course and Rivercut Golf Course remain open regular hours. Parks visitors are advised to not gather in groups larger than 10. All visitors are advised to follow CDC prevention guidelines, including handwashing, social distancing, avoiding touching your face, covering coughs and sneezes and staying home while sick.

SPARC Spring Break Camp is proceeding this week through March 20 at multiple sites, and kids will be limited to groups of nine plus a staff member. Field trips have been canceled and replaced with on-site activities. Education facilities and childcare are exempt from the city’s civil emergency declaration, and Parks officials view these programs, presented in partnership with Springfield Public Schools, as essential childcare services for parents who work. SPARC staff members are taking extra precautions to keep kids safe, including following strict cleaning protocols, taking frequent breaks for hand washing, reminding participants to keep their hands away from their faces and removing anyone from the group who shows signs of illness.

Sports leagues are suspended through May 12, including youth and adult Softball, Baseball, Volleyball, Flag Football and Tennis. Leagues may be postponed or rescheduled. Details will be announced.

Closed Facilities, March 18-April 1 (administrative offices remain open):

Chesterfield, Dan Kinney and Doling family centers, including all indoor aquatics. All programs and rentals are canceled. Memberships will be extended for the number of days facility is closed.

Cooper Tennis Complex, including outdoor courts. Memberships will be extended for the number of days facility is closed.

Northview Center, closed through May 11. All Senior and Accessible Recreation programs are canceled.

O’Reilly-Tefft Gymnasium

Oak Grove Community Center

Jordan Valley Ice Park, all programs and Open Skate sessions are canceled.

Tom Watkins Center

Springfield Skate Park

Lake Country Soccer, closed through April 3. All activities are canceled, including indoor and outdoor practices and games, classes, TOP Soccer and facility rentals.

Doling History Museum

Modified operations, March 18-April 1:

Dickerson Park Zoo remains open regular hours. Some areas are closed, including Diversity of Life building (amphibians and reptiles), Columbus and Siamang indoor area, Giraffe building, petting zoo, and train. All zoo education programs are canceled, including outreach and zookeeper chats.

Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park remains open regular hours. All field trips and rentals canceled.

Springfield Archery Complex at Davis Property, remains open, but indoor archery operations are suspended. Outdoor archery ranges are open.

Valley Water Mill Equestrian Center remains open regular hours. HorseSHOE I and II and all rentals canceled.

Cruse Dog Park remains open, members advised to not congregate in groups of 10 or larger.

Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center remains opened, all programs and rentals are canceled through April 1.

Lake Springfield Park remains open. Boathouse rentals canceled.

Pavilions rentals will be limited to 50 people through April 4-May 12 (pavilion rental season begins April 4.)

Events canceled:

March 18-May 12: Sports leagues are suspended, including youth and adult Softball, Baseball, Volleyball, Flag Football and Tennis. Leagues may be postponed or rescheduled. Details will be announced.

March 18-20: CSDP Spring Break Hockey Camp

March 20: Owl Prowl at Lake Springfield Boathouse

March 21-22: White Rock Camp & Hike trip with Outdoor Initiatives

March 21-22: Orchid Show and Sale at Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center

March 28: Floating Easter Egg Hunt at Chesterfield Family Center

March 28: Parks Job Fair, will be rescheduled

March 29: Neighborhood Kickball Tournament at Meador Park

April 4: Easter at the Farm at Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park

April 4: Cherry Blossom Kite and Pinata Festival at Springfield Botanical Gardens

April 4: National Zoo Lovers Day & Enrichment Eggstravaganza at Dickerson Park Zoo

April 8: Golf Customer Appreciation and Masters Kick-off at Rivercut Golf Course

April 17-18: Ice skating show at Jordan Valley Park, will be rescheduled

April 17-18: WOW School at Lake Springfield Park

April 18: Party for the Planet at Dickerson Park Zoo

April 24: Arbor Day event and film screening at Springfield Botanical Gardens

April 25: Bark in the Park at Phelps Grove Park, will be rescheduled

April 25: Community-Wide Play Day at Fassnight Park

April 25: Master Garden and Garden Society Plant Sale at Springfield Botanical Gardens

Refunds for canceled programs may be applied to future program registrations or to a Park Board Gift Card (through Active.) Contact the facility where you registered for details.

