Springfield-Greene County Libraries reopen Tuesday with big changes and new hours

Doors at most Springfield-Greene County Library branches will reopen at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 26. The Park Central and Fair Grove branches will keep their doors closed. However, walk-up services will be available.

There are new hours through August 31 for the branches. They are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. All library branches will be closed on Sundays.

Also starting Tuesday, drive-through window services will have new hours. They will be open 7:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. through August 31. Book return bins will be open 24 hours a day.

In recent weeks, staff members have installed safety measures such as plexiglas barriers at public service desks, rearranged furniture and trained on safety guidelines to get the buildings ready for visitors.

Staff will be on hand to help library visitors adhere to social distancing and the following measures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic:

- Each branch will count incoming visitors & enforce the occupancy rule and a 2-hour visit rule.

- A 6-foot social distancing rule will be enforced.

- Masks are not required but recommended.

- 30-minute limit on public computers.

- Only one person, or multiple family members, may use study tables.

- All study rooms, conference and meeting rooms are closed for the time being, and no public meetings may be scheduled.

- All in-person programs are canceled through August 31, replaced by virtual programs.

- All returned items must be placed in outdoor book drops to be quarantined for 24 hours and cleaned. No returns will be accepted at the drive-up windows or checkout desks.

Other library reopening guidelines are posted at thelibrary.org.