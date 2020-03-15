Springfield, Greene County leaders support CDC recommendation on mass gatherings

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department, City of Springfield and Greene County Commission support a recommendation to limit mass gatherings to no more than 50 people.

The recommendation initially came Sunday from the Centers for Disease Control and was later backed by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.

The guidance recommends that, for the next eight weeks, organizations and people cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more.

Some exceptions to the recommendation may include educational institutions, daycare facilities, and business operations.

The City Council and Greene County Commission will meet separately to discuss the recommendation in the upcoming days.

“We understand that this may cause us to suspend the beloved traditions we have come to know and treasure. The celebrations. The long-awaited family gatherings. The big playoff games. Because those things that define us as a community are also unfortunately, a means to make us sick,” said Mayor Ken McClure.

For the latest updates from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, click here.