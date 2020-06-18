Springfield-Greene County Health Department shares several possible community exposures from positive COVID-19 case

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department released several potential community exposures from a COVID-19 positive case

Prior to being diagnosed, our case visited the following locations:

*Saturday, June 6: Discount Tire at 3610 W Sunshine from 3 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

*Sunday, June 7: Aldi in Nixa from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

*Sunday, June 7: Walmart Supercenter in Nixa from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

*Sunday, June 7: Sam’s Club at 745 W El Camino Alto from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

*Tuesday, June 9: Walmart Supercenter at 2021 E Independence from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

*Thursday, June 11: Aldi at 2847 E Sunshine from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

(infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low-risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. Health leaders say there is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop. They ask you to practice physical distancing and wear a mask whenever possible.

COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

*Fever or chills

*Cough

*Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

*Fatigue

*Muscle or body aches

*Headache

*New loss of taste or smell

*Sore throat

*Congestion or runny nose

*Nausea or vomiting

*Diarrhea

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.