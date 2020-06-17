Springfield-Greene County Health Department shares possible community exposures

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department released a list of potential community exposures from four COVID-19 positive individuals.

Prior to being diagnosed, our cases visited the following locations:

*Friday, June 5: Ebbets Field at 1027 E Walnut from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked, sat outside)

*Saturday, June 6: HomeGoods at 3333 S Glenstone from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

*Sunday, June 7: Two cases attended a candlelight vigil in downtown Springfield around 9 p.m. (both infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

*Tuesday, June 9: Michelle Nails & Spa at 1550 E Battlefield from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

*Thursday, June 11: Walmart Supercenter at 3315 S Campbell between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

*Friday, June 12: Barnes & Noble at 3055 S Glenstone from 1 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Health leaders consider anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low-risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Health leaders ask if you go into public, practice physical distancing and wear a mask whenever possible. If someone is sick or thinks they may be sick, they need to stay home.

COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

*Fever or chills

*Cough

*Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

*Fatigue

*Muscle or body aches

*Headache

*New loss of taste or smell

*Sore throat

*Congestion or runny nose

*Nausea or vomiting

*Diarrhea

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.